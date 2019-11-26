All The Best Basics From Uniqlo’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
Let’s be honest: Winter dressing can get old, quick. There are only so many ways to wear a puffer coat and those same jeans that you wear to everything before deciding it’s best to just give up and hibernate. Trust us, we get it. One way to avoid the frustration that stems from a boring winter wardrobe? An arsenal of reliable basics that get the job done regardless of how much snow is on the ground or the current wind chill. Enter Uniqlo, one of our go-to shops for all things basic-but-elevated.
While Uniqlo’s Black Friday sale doesn’t kick off for a few more days (on November 29), the Japanese retailer already has a wide selection of deals for its Black Friday Preview Event. All the items on sale are automatically discounted, so no promo codes are needed. And if you’re shopping for everyone on your list, Uniqlo is offering free shipping on orders over $99. Need it in a rush (maybe for next week’s Secret Santa exchange at the office)? Don’t fret. You can also get free 2-day shipping on orders more than $200. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few favorites that we’ve got our eye on.
