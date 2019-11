Our Short List Of The Need-To-Know Designer Deals Happening This Weekend

There's nothing quite like the thrill of getting a really good deal . So much so, we've turned the deal-seeking day after Thanksgiving into its own recognized holiday. Despite the frenzy that comes with it, Black Friday is undoubtedly one of the best times to finally make a move on high ticketed items. That new laptop you've been keeping price alerts on for? It's now a fraction of the price. That pricey face mask every beauty Youtuber swears by? This weekend's deep discount will practically make it a steal. And those designer black booties you've been dreaming about? You'll probably never see them marked down so low ever again.