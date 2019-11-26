Target Is Taking $50 Off Holiday Decor This Weekend Only

If you follow a self-imposed rule that you're not allowed to even think about the winter holidays until you've eaten turkey and gone around the table with loved ones talking about all the things in life you're most thankful for, this year, you're in luck. Target just announced a holiday deal that drops this weekend. As in, well after Thanksgiving celebrations come to an end.
On Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1, Target shoppers will get $50 off holiday purchases of $100 or more. Included in the deal are Christmas trees, lights, gift wrap, and other holiday décor. Try out the pink tree trend, replace all your burned-out holiday lights, and make your hearth look like it's straight out of Joanna Gaines' home, all without having to pay full price. For once, you'll actually be rewarded for waiting until after Thanksgiving to start prepping for the holidays.
You can take advantage of this holiday weekend deal no matter how you choose to shop. The $50 savings can be had in stores, online, and on the Target app. Though this promotion comes at the perfect time for those looking to carve up prices after carving their Thanksgiving turkeys, it's not the last holiday deal Target has in store this year. Every weekend through December 16, the retail chain is offering savings across popular categories, so you can also get gifts to go under your discounted tree.
Advertisement