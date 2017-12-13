Pink Holiday Trees Are The Best Thing To Happen This Season

In a little under two years, millennial pink magically transformed from a fashion fad to the color that seems to define an entire generation. While we have to admit that 2017 brought about many other color trends (we're looking at you, Ultra Violet), there's no denying that millennial pink made its mark on us.
But the very last place we ever thought it would show up is the holiday season. We are conditioned to associate this time of the year with icy blue, red plaid, snow white, and pine green. But this year, instead of pulling out our trusty green trees, we're thinking pink. There's something undeniably dreamy about pink branches decorated with gold ornaments and glistening tinsel. And with over 12,000 Instagram results, it looks like we're not the only ones who feel that way.
Ahead, a selection of pink holiday trees fit for any color, style, and room. Let these trees be your guiding force to carry you through the rest of this very pink holiday season.