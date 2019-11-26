Target Is Taking $50 Off Holiday Decor This Weekend Only

You can take advantage of this holiday weekend deal no matter how you choose to shop. The $50 savings can be had in stores, online, and on the Target app. Though this promotion comes at the perfect time for those looking to carve up prices after carving their Thanksgiving turkeys, it's not the last holiday deal Target has in store this year. Every weekend through December 16, the retail chain is offering savings across popular categories, so you can also get gifts to go under your discounted tree.