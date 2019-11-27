If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
Is it just us or do jewelry ads, especially around the holidays, tend to market to the wrong crowd? Sure, the end of the year is prime proposal and gifting season, but not every woman is hoping for an engagement ring or some flashy Christmas present. Just our two cents, but it might be more effective if those figurative Mad Men targeted the millions of women who actually buy and wear jewelry on the daily. So we're taking matters into our own hands and rounding up some of this weekend's best jewelry sales you and your friends will actually enjoy, no emotional proposal commercials included.
Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) is one of the best times to stock up on jewelry. It's a market that rarely sees sales so now's the time to strike. Whether you're hoping to finally invest in that one special piece you've been eyeing, looking to add a few new dainty pieces to your collection, or shopping around for the perfect present, you can manage it all while saving big with these discounts ahead.
