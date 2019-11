NBD It’s Just Pete Davidson & Kaia Gerber Making Out In Miami

Though they were first seen together in October, Davidson and Gerber kept things pretty quiet at first. Then, they were seen in L.A. and Malibu, and then, Gerber started wearing a mysterious necklace with a “P” charm. On Davidson’s birthday last Saturday, Gerber was photographed toting a Magnolia Bakery cake on her way to the NBC offices, where Davidson was preparing for Saturday Night Live. They were photographed together after the show , and then seen in New York just this Monday.