NBD It’s Just Pete Davidson & Kaia Gerber Making Out In Miami

After two years of very public relationships, Pete Davidson is probably aware that the masses are paying attention to his romantic getaways. And, if today’s antics are any indication, he finds it so funny that he seems to be sending a clear message to the paparazzi: I know you’re lookin’.
Davidson was photographed on Saturday spending some quality time with his new rumored girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, in Miami Beach. The couple was caught kissing on lounge chairs by the pool. You can check out the pictures for yourself, but be warned: these are about as unforgettable as that video of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. They’re seriously one-upping Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp’s wide-open mouth pic with some literal tonsil hockey.
Advertisement
Though they were first seen together in October, Davidson and Gerber kept things pretty quiet at first. Then, they were seen in L.A. and Malibu, and then, Gerber started wearing a mysterious necklace with a “P” charm. On Davidson’s birthday last Saturday, Gerber was photographed toting a Magnolia Bakery cake on her way to the NBC offices, where Davidson was preparing for Saturday Night Live. They were photographed together after the show, and then seen in New York just this Monday.
Davidson has had a busy year — and we aren’t just talking about his paparazzi chronicled romances with actors Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley. Along with filming Saturday Night Live in New York, he has been working on James Gunn’s upcoming film, The Suicide Squad, in Atlanta.
As for Gerber, a source told E! News last week that she was “not ready to make anything official” just yet. But could this relationship become the real deal soon? After this weekend, it might be safe to say Davidson and Gerber will just show us themselves.
Advertisement