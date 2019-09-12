Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Just Broke The Internet With A Shady Make-Out Video

I'd like to start this off by pointing out that anyone who thinks they look normal while making out would have a similarly rude awakening to Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp were they also surrounded by paparazzi mid-kiss. Nevertheless, photos of the world's daintiest couple open-mouth smooching on a boat went viral over the weekend because of the sheer fish-like sloppiness of it all. The pictures were so ubiquitous that another rumored couple caught wind of them: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Still the two have not come out and said that they are dating, but the video posted on Mendes' Instagram last night pretty much does that for us.
"So we saw on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way we were kissing and how it looked weird, like we kiss like fish," Mendes says to the camera in the Instagram clip.
"It really hurt our feelings," Cabello interjected.
"We just wanted to show you how we really kiss," Mendes said, before the two leaned in for the kiss we didn't get during their "Señorita" performance the MTV Video Music Awards. Except this kiss ended up being their own parody of the Timmy/Lily pics, which meant Cabello began licking Mendes all over his mouth and turning into a slobbery mess. However, it was still very much a make-out video, and people understandably lost it.
"Omg this is the cutest shit I’ve seen on the internet," musician Teddy Geiger commented.
"Experts say they’re still 'just friends,'" YouTuber Brent Rivera wrote.
"this is engrained in my brain forever," internet queen Tana Mongeau added.
“Honestly, I wanna say I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff, but it’s not just me in the relationship,” he told fans after the VMAs. “There’s another person involved and I can’t say things that I feel. It’s not just me deciding, you know?”
However, I don't know any partner who would be chill with their significant other posting this kind of video, so by process of elimination...hello #SHAWMILA.
