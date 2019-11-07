Is That A “P” For Pete Davidson Necklace Around Kaia Gerber’s Neck?

Model Kaia Gerber is not the matching tattoo kind of gal, but she has found a different way to honor her rumored boyfriend, Pete Davidson. After the pair were spotted on dates and Davidson leaving Gerber's apartment, she appeared at the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel wearing a new necklace that features the letter "P."
TMZ spotted the bling and pointed out that no one else in her life has that initial, aside from her brother, Presley. However, given Davidson's track record of sporting physical tokens in his relationships (he and ex-fiancé Ariana Grande got some matching and dedicated tattoos), it's not out of the realm of possibility. Davidson has since covered up some of those tributes, so a necklace with a handy on-off clasp might be less of a permanent option for him going forward.
The two haven't confirmed their relationship — reps for Gerber did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment on the necklace. All signs point to a classic Pete Davidson fling; they've kept it quiet on social media but have been spotted out on dates. All they need now is to make out at a sports game, and the cycle will be fully complete.
Advertisement