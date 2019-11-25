The Ultimate Lululemon Gift Guide for Workout Clothes & Gear

"All I want for Christmas... is Luuuululemon," I sang at my friends in a shrill voice the other day when they asked what I wanted for the holidays. I assure you, I sounded nothing like Mariah Carey.
When you're buying for a wellness junkie like me, you have a ton of options. Too many options. That's why I often suggest defaulting to Lululemon. The brand is a fail-safe when it comes to gifts for the healthy set. The clothing is crazy high-quality and smartly designed, and the aesthetic is simple while still being on-trend. You can't go wrong.
The brand's website is crawling with merch, though, and it can be hard to rummage through the sea of leggings and sweat-wicking garb to find the surefire winners. That's why we've combed their site for some of the best picks for everyone on your list.