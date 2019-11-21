Pete Davidson’s Celebrity Crush Is Leonardo DiCaprio

Ariana Grande's former fiancé Pete Davidson may be dating Kaia Gerber now, but the model isn’t his celebrity crush. Neither are his recent exes, Kate Beckinsale or Margaret Qualley. Instead, the Hollywood star who Davidson is swooning over is none other than my one-time celeb crush, Leonardo DiCaprio.
Alas, Davidson’s reason for crushing on DiCaprio is different from mine. (See: The soulful Jack Dawson with excellent ‘90s boy hair in Titanic.) In Davidson’s interview with Paper Magazine, he got honest about how into DiCaprio he was, once upon a time.
“I used to jerk off to Leonardo DiCaprio,” Davidson told the outlet. “Uhh, like his acting.”
He, um, clarified.
“I used to have a HUGE crush on Leonardo DiCaprio. I had this huge poster of him from The Beach in my room, and there used to be, like, ‘Leo love books’... Do you remember? Like, right when Titanic came out [when I was] in like third or fourth grade, he was just like, ‘teen milk.’ There were love books and I had all of them. He was the coolest.”
I actually have no idea what Davidson is talking about, but I, too, had a poster of DiCaprio in my room growing up — mine was just for near-perfect film Titanic. However, if Davidson is interested in learning more about what books DiCaprio recommends in 2019, the actor’s foundation has a whole bunch of recs listed on its website. Most are about climate change.
As for Davidson as a sexual icon — long live his BDE — the Saturday Night Live star isn’t entirely comfortable with it.
“I think it's very... weird. I don't really pay attention to it. But I do know that [the gaze] is either, ‘Ye-YESSS!" or "FUCK NO!’ There's no happy medium with me, which I think is really fun. It's either like, "Oh, that guy's awesome," or it's like, ‘I hope that guy fucking falls off of a cliff,’” Davidson told Paper. “But it's sad and it sucks. When enough people call you ugly, it definitely gets to you. For me, personally, I can't block that stuff out.”
Reading about himself on the internet may not always make Davidson smile, but at least reading this interview will make DiCaprio’s day.
