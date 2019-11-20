Nick Viall Is Rumored To Be Dating Yet Another Celebrity

Nick Viall walked so Tyler Cameron could run, as far as Bachelorette contestants dating celebrities goes. Long before Cameron's now-caput relationship with Gigi Hadid, Viall was fresh out of his relationship with Bachelor winner Vanessa Grimaldi when headlines began appearing about his possible romance with Mad Men star January Jones. In 2018, the two landed on being just friends, but it appears the reality star has found another Hollywooder to court: Rachel Bilson.
After the two were spotted leaving flirty comments on each other's Instagram photos, outlets couldn't get a straight answer about their relationship status.
“That’s private," her BFF Jamie King added. "We’ll keep that private for now."
As for speculation that the two were on a dinner date after Viall posted and deleted an Instagram photo? No solid answers there, either, even when podcast host Brad Goreski asked him directly.
"I was, yeah," Viall confirmed on Brad Behavior after being asked if the two were indeed at dinner. "We hung out, and her friends were there too … a bunch of people."
For what it's worth, Viall has previously described Bilson as "a friend," but that doesn't carry a lot of weight in a world where Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber were also "friends" before things finally got romantic. If Viall and Bilson start making out at a hockey game, then we'll finally know what's up.
