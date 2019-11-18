Kylie Jenner Just Sold Half Her Beauty Empire For $600 Million

Since becoming the youngest self-made billionaire with a company worth at least $900 million, everyone wants a slice of the Kylie Cosmetics beauty pie. Now, thanks to a $600 million deal with beauty conglomerate Coty Inc, it's about to be bigger than ever.
Today, Jenner and Coty announced a long-term strategic partnership to grow and expand the viral cosmetics brand. "Together, Coty and Kylie will set and lead the strategic direction of the partnership, focusing on global expansion and entry into new beauty categories," a Coty rep announced in a press release.
Advertisement
Coty has acquired a 51% stake of the Kylie Beauty empire for $600 million in cash, and the deal is expected to close at the end of 2020. Under the terms of the contract, Coty will now be responsible for Kylie Beauty's development, expansion, and distribution into new markets, with a focus on international business. According to Coty, the brand will also act as a licensee for new skin care, fragrances, and nail products for Kylie Beauty.
Coty, which currently has a diverse portfolio of consumer and luxury brands, including CoverGirl, Rimmel London, Marc Jacobs, Gucci, and Mui Mui fragrances, hopes that the Kylie Beauty acquisition will sharpen its edge in the consumer goods category. "We believe in the high potential of building a global beauty brand together," Coty says in the announcement.
Advertisement