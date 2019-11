Out of all the base layers, we’re very partial to the bodysuit . It’s a cool, figure-hugging silhouette that plays nice with everything in our closets — from knee-skimming skirts to high-waisted jeans — while still keeping us cozy and covered. And during a time when we’re peeling layers on and off as we sprint from overheated apartments to frigid sidewalks and back into sweltering offices, we know that a bodysuit is going to stay put — and keep you looking put together — through it all.