Lamar Odom Is Engaged & Nene Leakes Was There To Witness The Proposal

As Khloé Kardashian worked through the soap opera that was the shocking love triangle between herself, NBA player Tristan Thompson, and former friend of the family Jordyn Woods, her ex-husband Lamar Odom quietly continued working on his personal life away from the spotlight. In that time, Odom found love in a woman named Sabrina Parr, proposing to her last night after three months of publicly dating. And everyone's favorite Georgia peach Nene Leakes was there to capture the couple's special moment.
Odom and Parr first made their relationship Instagram-official back in August after they were spotted being lovey-dovey in the streets of Atlanta. Shortly after, the former Los Angeles Clipper posted a now-deleted picture of Parr, lovingly describing her as "my woman" in the caption. Fans took the rest of his caption, a quote from Black activist Malcolm X, to be shady towards his ex-wife, but Odom quickly denied the sentiment.
Parr, a fitness trainer and entrepreneur from Atlanta, has stuck close to Odom's side since they announced their relationship. Initially, Parr admitted, she wasn't interested in the athlete because of the endless drama that swirled around him. But spending personal time with Odom while he worked to get back into better health caused her to finally warm up to him.
"[Odom] was never in a position to be someone’s husband. He was sick. He needed to heal. He needed to grieve," Parr said during a joint interview with Odom on an episode of Dish Nation. "I knew with my resources and my personality and my attitude, I could help him." She's certainly had a positive influence on Odom — not only is the basketball player in good physical shape , but he's also growing spiritually thanks to Parr's support.
Leakes, a close friend of the couple, and her husband Gregg were present for the romantic proposal, seen on Instagram toasting the future newlyweds with a special bottle of Moet. "SO GLAD I COULD BE HERE WIT YOU," the Real Housewives of Atlanta OG commented on Parr's closeup shot of her gorgeous engagement ring. "LOVE BOTH OF YOU AND PRAYING OVER THIS UNION."
Kardashian has yet to speak out about this new development in Odom's life, but if her reaction to his recent tell-all memoir is any indication, it's safe to say that she is more than happy that her ex has moved on.
