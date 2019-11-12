If it seems like everyone's been talking about Disney+, allow us to confirm that yes, everyone's talking about Disney+. With the new streaming service launching today (you might want to get on that limited-time free trial while it's available), there's already a flurry around the bevy of new original content from The Mandalorian to Lady and the Tramp and the series title mouthful that is High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. And while those are all ample options to binge, we've got our eye on a different set of recently released content: all of our favorite throwback Disney Channel shows.
In between all of the exciting Marvel, Fox and Pixar content, we finally have access to all of the Disney Channel shows characters who helped to shape our early childhoods, including our style choices. So before we dive into a time machine back to the early aughts (read: hibernate all weekend while binge streaming Even Stevens), we're taking a walk down memory lane with some of our favorite Disney Channel fashion icons. Prepare for prime '00s era fashion nostalgia replete with layered colored tank tops, impractical accessories (why so many skinny scarves??), and mixed prints (both good and bad).
