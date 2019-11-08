When it comes to endorsements, which are a way that powerful members of a party influence both voters and each other, former Vice President Joe Biden wins the "endorsement primary" by a long shot, according to FiveThirtyEight.
But when you look at only the endorsements of Democratic freshmen congresswomen — the most diverse class in history that has already shaken up D.C. — support for Biden disappears, and instead Sen. Elizabeth Warren takes first place, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders. This speaks to the changing values of the Democratic Party, as well as to the rise in women politicians endorsing Warren; on Friday, she received dozens of state representative, state senator, and local endorsements.
Ahead, we'll keep a running list of who the freshman women in the U.S. House and Senate are endorsing in the 2020 Democratic primary. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Elizabeth Warren
Rep. Lori Trahan (Massachusetts), Feb. 9
Rep. Deb Haaland (New Mexico), July 30
Rep. Katie Porter (California), Oct. 26
Rep. Ayanna Pressley (Massachusetts), Nov. 6
Kamala Harris
Rep. Jahana Hayes (Connecticut), July 3
Amy Klobuchar
Rep. Angie Craig (Minnesota), Feb. 10
Bernie Sanders
Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minnesota), Oct. 15
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York), Oct. 19
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (Michigan), Oct. 27
Cory Booker
Rep. Mikie Sherrill (New Jersey), Feb. 21
Beto O’Rourke (Dropped Out)
Rep. Veronica Escobar (Texas), March 14
Jay Inslee (Dropped Out)
Rep. Kim Schrier (Washington), May 23
Have not endorsed anyone:
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Arizona)
Sen. Jacky Rosen (Nevada)
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (Arizona)
Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (Florida)
Rep. Donna Shalala (Florida)
Rep. Lucy McBath (Georgia)
Rep. Lauren Underwood (Illinois)
Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Iowa)
Rep. Cindy Axne (Iowa)
Rep. Sharice Davids (Kansas)
Rep. Elissa Slotkin (Michigan)
Rep. Haley Stevens (Michigan)
Rep. Susie Lee (Nevada)
Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (New Mexico)
Rep. Kendra Horn (Oklahoma)
Rep. Madeleine Dean (Pennsylvania)
Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (Pennsylvania)
Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (Texas)
Rep. Sylvia Garcia (Texas)
Rep. Elaine Luria (Virginia)
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (Virginia)
Rep. Jennifer Wexton (Virginia)
