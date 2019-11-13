Essie Just Dropped 6 Limited-Edition Polishes — & You’ll Want Every Shimmery Shade

There are countless ways to lean into the rapidly-approaching holiday season. If you're feeling proactive, you could cross a few gifts off your list early. Or, you could start by treating yourself — because it's already pitch black at 5 p.m. and you deserve it.
Better still, you could do both by shopping Essie's new Intergalactic Metals nail polish collection. Simply stop by your local CVS and you can grab a $9 metallic polish (or two) for your next DIY mani-pedi, plus an extra-special, limited-edition bottle for the White Elephant swap you inevitably forget to shop for.
Find all six starry, chrome-plated Essie shades, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
