This Clean Beauty Hotspot Is Doing A 20% Off Sale On Everything

As much as we aim to make our lives — including our beauty routine – kinder to the planet as well as our bods, there's no denying that when it comes to upgrading our makeup and skin-care, it can be a serious investment. With that in mind, it's a big deal when the opportunity to get a discount arises.
Well, count your lucky stars because today is that day: Credo, purveyor of all things clean beauty is hosting an epic Friends & Family sale and everything is 20% off. Beginning today and wrapping up on November 10, all you need to do is enter promo code STOCKUP at checkout to get your cart marked down, and pro tip: Holiday gift sets are up for grabs, too. (We won't tell the recipient that you snagged it on sale.)
The only two brands that are excluded from the sale are Kypris and Josh Rosebrook, but plenty of your faves are eligible: Tata Harper, Herbivore Botanicals, Kosas, and RMS Beauty are a sampling of Credo's luxe, plant-powered brand assortment. Below, take a peek at what we're adding to cart.
