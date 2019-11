Not Even John Stamos Could Save The Little Mermaid Live!

A 30th birthday party should be a night you never forget, but many fans of The Little Mermaid are actively erasing last night's The Little Mermaid Live! from their consciousness. Unlike past live musicals, such as Grease Live and Hairspray Live! , the ABC adaptation of the Disney movie was, well, mostly the Disney movie. While actress Auli’i Cravalho , who played Ariel, and Queen Latifah, who played Ursula, came out on stage to sing their showstoppers, it was only in addition to the animated film, playing almost entirely in full behind them. Even the fun cameos, like Shaggy as Crab and John Stamos as Chef Louis, couldn't save this performance. However, fans do agree that Stamos was one worth watching, if only for the fact that he ad-libbed a line that he ended up totally flubbing.