Not Even John Stamos Could Save The Little Mermaid Live!

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless.
A 30th birthday party should be a night you never forget, but many fans of The Little Mermaid are actively erasing last night's The Little Mermaid Live! from their consciousness. Unlike past live musicals, such as Grease Live and Hairspray Live!, the ABC adaptation of the Disney movie was, well, mostly the Disney movie. While actress Auli’i Cravalho, who played Ariel, and Queen Latifah, who played Ursula, came out on stage to sing their showstoppers, it was only in addition to the animated film, playing almost entirely in full behind them. Even the fun cameos, like Shaggy as Crab and John Stamos as Chef Louis, couldn't save this performance. However, fans do agree that Stamos was one worth watching, if only for the fact that he ad-libbed a line that he ended up totally flubbing.
"I should have played Prince Eric," was what the actor meant to say, but instead "Prince Albert" came out, which is actually the term used for...a penis piercing.
"Not sure where it came. (kids don't google Prince Albert)," Stamos explained on Twitter after the mess-up. "I ad-libbed in dress rehearsal after getting pelted with flour, 'I should have played Prince ERIC' but for some reason ALBERT came out - oh well."
Despite the mistake, people were totally into Stamos on screen. If anything, they wanted him to have an even bigger part.
While the rest of the show was skippable, The Little Mermaid Live! does serve as a warm-up to the live-action adaptation starring Halle Bailey. And if they wanted to also cast John Stamos, his audition tape is below:
