Khloé Kardashian Thanks Her 100 Million Followers, Then Immediately Takes It Back

This is hardly the first time Kardashian has posted vaguely cryptic quotes on her Instagram story. In fact, she does it so much, fans have taken to analyzing what the “sometimes inspirational, sometimes a true bummer” words mean. She recently posted some quotes on her Instagram story while the rest of her siblings were hanging out with former stepparent Caitlyn Jenner , suggesting that Kardashian’s true feelings will always be shared via a curation of someone else’s words.