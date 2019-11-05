This Is How To Get A Discount On The Dyson Supersonic At Sephora

We already laid out all the deets to know about as far as Sephora’s biannual sale, but If you’re a Rouge member, your sale window began at the beginning of November, and everything is fair game for savings with your unique sale code. (VIB and BI members, get ready to start shopping on November 7.) However mouth-watering a sitewide sale is — and trust us, it sure is — a brand like Dyson is typically excluded from savings of any kind. In other words, this is a big deal. For the duration of the sale, you can get up to 20% off the sticker price if you're Rouge, while VIB members will be able to take 15% off, and Beauty Insiders will get 10% off. Regardless of membership status, you have until November 11 to take advantage of the savings, so if you've been on the fence about treating yourself (or a very lucky family member), now's one of the only times you'll be able to get Dyson's pro-level tools at a discount.