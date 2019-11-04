“I almost think, it’s not about whether you’re a man or a woman to me. My mantra is always ‘Work hard, be kind.’ Work hard, be kind and then you can go far,” Stevens explains of her longevity. “If you’re empowered and people believe in you and you do your best, you can go far. I don’t necessarily feel [the show] has a different flavor because there are so many women at the helm of the show … We work together as a really united team. And that is magic.”