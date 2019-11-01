Becky G Is More Than Just The MTV EMAs Host. She’s A Latin Music Superstar.

Becky G (whose real name is Rebecca Gomez) is stepping onto the MTV EMAs stage in Seville, Spain in a huge way this year. It's not only going to be her first time performing but she's stepping up to host the show. And, she's nominated for Best Pop, where she'll face off against Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Halsey, the Jonas Brothers, and Shawn Mendes.
The gig will put the cap on a big year for G, who dropped her first Spanish-language album, Mala Santa, in October. The title translates to mean "bad saint" and the album explores the dual sides of her personality, the good girl and the "bad" one who acts in ways that aren't traditionally accepted for women.
Advertisement
"Growing up in the industry, I struggled with my transition from 'young girl' to 'woman' in front of the world," G said in a press release about her album. "However, as time goes by, I think people now understand that while the 'angel' they first met is still a part of me, my experiences up until now have unlocked a level of maturity and growth that reflects the woman I am today."
The album bowed in the top 5 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums Charts, making her only the third woman to hit the top 10 on Latin Albums chart this year. That's impressive for her first time on the Latin charts so far in her career.
G, who is a second generation Mexican American from Inglewood, CA, is 22 and already has a long history in music and acting. She started her career at 9-years-old, doing voice over work and commercials. From there she moved into music, starting out doing covers on YouTube (and using YouTube tutorials to teach herself guitar). She gained a big enough following to land a deal with RCA Records through to Dr. Luke's imprint label, Kemosabe, after he discovered her in 2011. (Luke was accused of sexual misconduct by Kesha, which he denies, and subsequently removed as CEO of the label). She released her debut EP, Play it Again, in 2013 and by 2014 was opening for Luke's other discovery, Katy Perry, on the Prismatic World Tour — all before she turned 18. Gomez went on to file her own lawsuit against Core Nutrition in 2018, of which Luke is a part owner, claiming he forced her to promote Core Water.
Advertisement
Unfortunately for G, her follow-ups didn't quite match the pop potential of her one single that broke through in 2014, "Shower." The songs she was singing, however, weren't really what she wanted to be doing. "“It was music that didn’t really mean something to me,” she told Buzzfeed, “or represent my story or what I was trying to accomplish.” G gave her music career a break and turned to movies and TV. She had a recurring role on Empire in 2015, and then starred as the Yellow Power Ranger in the 2017 film adaptation.
Then G went about reinventing and rebooting her music career. She pivoted to a Spanish-language music career in the growing (and thriving) Latin market in 2017. She's already seen success with the singles “Mayores” and "Sin Pijama." Oh, and somewhere in there she started dating Sebastian Lletget, a Major League Soccer player for the LA Galaxy from Argentina.
G was awarded the Extraordinary Evolution Award at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards in October for her successes as a young performer. She won two Latin American Music Awards in 2018; one for Favorite Female Artist and the second for Favorite Urban Song for “Mayores.” She's also in possession of YouTube’s Diamond Play Button for surpassing 10 million followers.
Advertisement
"Secrets," her most recent English-language single, dropped in September and it already has 5 billion views on YouTube.
The MTV EMAs air in the U.S. on MTV on November 3, 2019.
Advertisement