Allow Us To Explain Tana Mongeau & Jake Paul’s Extremely Online Costume

Paul is known for being the loud, narcissistic, and childish little brother of equally infamous Logan Paul . Mongeau gained notoriety after her attempt at creating her own convention, TanaCon , spectacularly backfired. The one thing they have in common, other than a penchant for drama, is that each has been featured in a Shane Dawson documentary. It was Dawson's deep-dive into the TanaCon disaster that rocketed his long-form investigative videos into the mainstream, and Paul became his next subject . By humanizing these characters, the documentaries gave them each a semblance of redemption — which is why it's no exaggeration for the two to credit Dawson and his frequent collaborator, Jeffree Star, with saving their careers.