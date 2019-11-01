Every Wig The Kardashian-Jenners Wore For Halloween

If there's one group of celebs who take Halloween seriously, it's the Kardashian-Jenner family. Year after year, their glam squads help them transform into characters that always end up going viral on Instagram. (Remember last year's angels?) This year was no exception as they didn't give us just one winning look each — but several. Even the kids got in on the action.
What do all these winning looks have in common? Not one of them would've been complete without an amazing wig. To serve as inspiration for your next Halloween, or if your festivities are still going strong into the weekend, check out all the wigs that the famous family wore this spooky season, ahead.