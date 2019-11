How To Shop Pyer Moss Experiment 4 Fury Trail Sneakers

On the heels of this news, Jean-Raymond's “art project” or “a timely social experiment, ” Pyer Moss, will release its latest innovated sneaker. According to a press release the Experiment 4 was “designed as a sacred object split into three layers, each one representing all those who climb to success through the creation of something sacred in the face of adversity.” The first section of the shoe tells story of the fight and rise of those who have been told they cannot extend past the boundaries that have been set for them. The second section characterizing subtle excess, glamour, and the expression of success, made up of a luxurious knit with shiny gems and molded containment. The third and final section is the emotion, represented by the contained area of the shoe that sits beneath its other two layers.