How To Shop Pyer Moss Experiment 4 Fury Trail Sneakers

On Thursday, Footwear News announced its honorees for the 2019 FN Achievement Awards, among them is Kerby Jean-Raymond who will be celebrated as Person of the Year at the December 3 ceremony. “All of our 2019 honorees have disrupted the fashion industry by breaking boundaries, and we are proud to recognize them for their outstanding achievements,” FN’s editorial director Michael Atmore said in a press release. “Through their original and creative visions, these visionaries have each made a significant cultural impact that will continue to shape the future of fashion.”
On the heels of this news, Jean-Raymond's “art project” or “a timely social experiment,” Pyer Moss, will release its latest innovated sneaker. According to a press release the Experiment 4 was “designed as a sacred object split into three layers, each one representing all those who climb to success through the creation of something sacred in the face of adversity.” The first section of the shoe tells story of the fight and rise of those who have been told they cannot extend past the boundaries that have been set for them. The second section characterizing subtle excess, glamour, and the expression of success, made up of a luxurious knit with shiny gems and molded containment. The third and final section is the emotion, represented by the contained area of the shoe that sits beneath its other two layers.
In addition to the sneakers, Pyer Moss will release “Reebok by Pyer Moss Collection 3: FIRST OFFERING,” part of the next chapter of “American, Also.” and will continue to explore the human condition and bring light to forgotten stories. The offering will feature a selection of unisex, men’s and women’s apparel and footwear pieces.
As with anything the brand releases, pieces are expected to go fast. The unisex Experiment 4 Fury Trail will retail for $250 USD and will be available on PyerMoss.com and Reebok.com, as well as Brown Fashion, Net-A-Porter, and SSense. The “Reebok by Pyer Moss – Collection 3: FIRST OFFERING” will be available for purchase on Reebok.com and select high-fashion retailers globally on November 2 at 12 p.m. EST.
