Get Ready, This Pyer Moss T-Shirt Is Sure To Sell Out

In an unprecedented move, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey recently signed a measure banning all abortions at any point during gestation, except in cases where the woman's life is in danger. The law is the nation's strictest abortion ban yet. Despite all of the widespread misinformation, women are still able to get abortions in the state of Alabama at one of the state's three clinics. (Unless successfully challenged, the Alabama ban would take effect this November.) Now, the winner of the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner is helping the Yellowhammer Fund raise money with its latest T-shirt. Part of the National Network of Abortion Funds, the Alabama-based organization helps women seeking care at any of the state's remaining clinics.