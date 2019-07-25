Get Ready, This Pyer Moss T-Shirt Is Sure To Sell Out

In an unprecedented move, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey recently signed a measure banning all abortions at any point during gestation, except in cases where the woman's life is in danger. The law is the nation's strictest abortion ban yet. Despite all of the widespread misinformation, women are still able to get abortions in the state of Alabama at one of the state's three clinics. (Unless successfully challenged, the Alabama ban would take effect this November.) Now, the winner of the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner is helping the Yellowhammer Fund raise money with its latest T-shirt. Part of the National Network of Abortion Funds, the Alabama-based organization helps women seeking care at any of the state's remaining clinics.
On Saturday, Pyer Moss will release its unisex "Ignore all advice that starts with ladies..." tee. The shirt retails for $125, and all proceeds will go to the Yellowhammer Fund. The organization provides resources such as travel, lodging, and more for women seeking care at one of Alabama's three remaining abortion clinics. In addition to the shirt, the brand is releasing a video featuring four women (who are wearing the shirt, naturally), sharing how many times they've been given advice about how to live.
In the video, four women relive all of the misogynistic things they've been told, how "ladies" should be behave: "ladies shouldn't swear," "ladies don't go anywhere by themselves," "ladies should talk less," "ladies should be thin, ladies should be petite, ladies, ladies, ladies..." The video trails off but the sentiment resonates.
Kerby Jean-Raymond, the designer behind Pyer Moss, has found a way to reinterpret the political slogan tee in a meaningful, resonant way. His 'Stop Calling 911 On The Culture' tee he showed during his spring 2019 show sold out when it was added to the website and the restock sold out immediately — so, we'd advise moving fast if you want his latest T-shirt when it goes on sale online this Saturday, July 27.
