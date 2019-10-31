Enjoy This Video Of Tiffany Haddish Cursing Out Everyone At A Haunted House

It wouldn't be Halloween without one of Ellen DeGeneres' haunted house videos (she loves to scare, after all). Still, it's hard to believe it took this long to have Tiffany Haddish join producer Andy in the depths of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. Haddish, who recently appeared in Netflix's Between Two Ferns movie, was apprehensive from the get-go for, it turns out, a very good reason.
Before the duo had even entered the Us maze, a person dressed as one of The Tethered leaped out at them, scaring Haddish far away. Once they did make it in, the first thing to cause a scare wasn't scary at all — it was an owl. That's how heightened her nerves were. Birds aside, the rest of the tour was Us-themed, with the two walking through various scenes from the movie as more and more of The Tethered appeared through windows and around corners. Haddish was having none of it.
"We're not trying to fuck with you, Lupita," Haddish screamed as a woman dressed as Lupita Nyong'o's character, Adelaide Wilson, approached.
Despite the constant terror, they make it through...only to be scared one last time when they think they're safe in the daylight.
As Halloween night approaches, this isn't the last we're going to see of The Tethered out on the streets. The good news, though, is that Tiffany Haddish proved that they will stay away as long as you never. Stop. Screaming.
