Despite looking like a public access show from the '80s, Between Two Ferns started out as a web series for Funny or Die. Actor Zach Galifianakis conducted super awkward, subsequently hilarious interviews with other celebrities. Now he has turned that concept into a full length film. By nature of its concept, Between Two Ferns the movie has a ton of celebrity cameos — many of them occurring in those very awkward interviews that the web series is known for.
The Between Two Ferns movie plot begins, casually, when Galifianakis accidentally murders Matthew McConaughey by drowning him during an episode of the web series. (Don't worry, McConaughey is later brought back to life, and the death was definitely an accident.) As punishment, Will Ferrell (as himself) requests that Galifianakis travel the country and record 10 more episodes of the web series. Galifianakis agrees — but only if he's given a serious talk show after he finishes.
With the agreement in place, he's off to find as many celebs as he can. From there, a ton of A-listers make their way into the movie — usually as the subjects of Galifianakis' haphazard (and often legitimately hazardous) interviews. But, a handful of stars are also in character as Galifianakis' crew members, like Orange is the New Black star Lauren Lapkus and Superstore actor Ryan Gaul.
Here's a rundown of the stars you can spot in the film.