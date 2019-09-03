The Between Two Ferns Movie Trailer Has More Celebrities Than The Met Gala

Between Two Ferns is known for its acerbic and irreverent interviews with celebrities ranging from Brad Pitt to Barack Obama, but now, this bitesize talk show is getting the feature film treatment, with the appropriate number of celebrity cameos to match.
In the new Netflix movie, Funny or Die co-founder Will Ferrell challenges host Zach Galifianakis to go on the road and film ten celebrity interviews in hopes of saving the show's reputation, which tanked due of a (thankfully fictional) near-drowning incident involving Matthew McConaughey and some on-set sprinklers. That means, yes, Ferrell and McConaughey make an appearance, but so do a whole slew of other celebrities, and even more are promised to appear in the real thing come September 20.
Advertisement
"Of all the things you can win an Oscar for, how surprised are you that you won one for acting," Galifianakis asks McConaughey before investigating a leak in the ceiling that gives way to a full on-set tsunami.
"You killed Matthew McConaughey!" Ferrell cries before clarifying that actually he was only momentarily dead before being brought back to life (good news for students at the University of Texas). However, that isn't enough. He demands ten more episodes, which Galifianakis wants to parlay into a real-deal late-night slot.
"I'm a white man and I'm straight and I deserve it," he pleads.
Lauren Lapkus, Ryan Gaul, and Jiavani Linayo join Galifianakis on his trip, during which he runs into stars like Peter Dinklage, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, Tiffany Haddish, Brie Larson, Keanu Reeves, Jon Hamm, David Letterman, Jason Schwartzman, Adam Scott — *pauses to breath*— John Cho, Chance the Rapper, Rashida Jones, Hailee Steinfeld, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and Tessa Thompson. Only the Met Gala has a lineup this impressive.
The interviews appear to be nothing but a delight, with Galifianakis mispronouncing Cumberbatch's name and asking Larson when she had her first period, and the full film will be chock-full of even more. Watch the trailer below.
Advertisement