Demi Moore’s Daughters Discuss Their Mom’s Sobriety On Red Table Talk

Demi Moore and her children are getting real about the star’s struggle with addiction. The 56-year-old actress and her three daughters shared what they’ve been through for an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, People Magazine reports.
Moore and her kids — Rumer Willis, 31, Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 25 — talk with Jada Pinkett Smith about Moore’s battle with sobriety, and a relapse she had.
“It’s like the sun went down and, like, a monster came,” Tallulah says. “I remember there’s just the anxiety that would come up in my body when I could sense that her eyes were shutting a little bit more, the way she was speaking. Or she would be a lot more affectionate with me if she wasn’t sober.”
“It was just jarring,” Rumer adds.
“It was very weird, and there were moments where it would get angry,” Tallulah adds. “I recall being very upset and kind of treating her like a child and speaking to her like a child. It was not the mom that we had grown up with.”
Moore nods along in the clip as Tallulah talks. Moore shares her children with her ex-husband Bruce Willis.
In her new memoir, Inside Out, Moore shares some of her troubles and struggles throughout the years. Her daughters also spoke with The New York Times about what’s revealed in the memoir. Scout told the newspaper that she was proud of her mom for “doing the internal work that she didn’t have the time to do, for a long time, because she was just in survival mode.”
According to People Magazine, the Red Table Talk episode — hosted by Pinkett Smith and her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne — will air in full on Monday. It will dig into the mother-daughter relationship between Moore and her children, including why the family didn’t speak for three years.
