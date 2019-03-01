Here's Where You Can Buy The Iconic Red Table From Red Table Talk

Like so many celeb-obsessed people out there, we just watched the most recent episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk in which Jordyn Woods spoke out for the very first time about the alleged cheating that went on between her and Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. While our eyes were glued to the screen, we kept thinking that we wouldn't mind a chance to sit at that iconic red table ourselves. So we set out to try and track it down.
First, we reached out to Facebook Watch to ask where exactly Red Table Talk got the most vital piece of its set. When we didn't hear back from them, however, we went about exploring where we might be able to find a similar table. It needed to be round, a bit shiny, and have a modern design, with a base that kind of effortlessly curves into table's top. Oh, and obviously, it had to be red. Though all that might seem like a lot to ask from just one table, a pretty perfect match actually wasn't all that hard to find.
Advertisement
Zuo Modern, a brand that makes modern furniture for (somewhat) affordable prices, has a dining table called the Wilco that looks pretty identical to the one at which Jada Pinkett Smith has had so many of her "real talks." "The Wilco table echoes some of the great Mid-century designs with its tulip base and bevel edge round top. Its top is glossy painted MDF and its base is glossy coated fiberglass," according to Zuo's description of this Red Table Talk table twin.
Surprisingly, given that Pinkett Smith's net worth is around $20 million, getting a red table that looks just like hers isn't too terribly expensive. Right now, it's available on Amazon for $838.99. Still, for some of us, paying almost $1,000 for table might get us into what Jada might call a "grown woman mess."
The Wilco table also comes in white and black, and interestingly, those two colors are less expensive than the red, at $728 and $532.99, respectively. Could it be that the red table is in higher demand thanks to Red Table Talks? If so, we better add it to our carts now because more people than ever before are watching thanks to Jordyn Woods. Who would have thought that a celeb cheating scandal could be good for a furniture company's business?
Advertisement