Why Jada Pinkett Smith & Leah Remini Ending Their Public Feud Is So Huge

Jada Pinkett Smith is a talented actress, a dedicated activist, and a devoted wife and mother. But damn if she doesn't also make the most interesting and brutally honest talkshow host. Since premiering her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk this year, the actress has made headlines following every episode for one shocking or compelling revelation after another.
With the return of the successful series' second season, Pinkett Smith is in the news again, and this time it's for putting to rest a high-profile feud with actress and former Church of Scientology member, Leah Remini.
The two women butted heads last year when Remini, who produced and helmed the A&E series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath about her experience with the Church of Scientology, claimed Pinkett Smith was a member of the church during a candid interview with The Daily Beast last year.
In response, Pinkett Smith refuted Remini's claim on her personal Twitter account, writing, "I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist."
I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017
But that feud seems to be a thing of the past now, as the two women will discuss and move past their disagreement on an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk. “What was really emotional about it was realizing that there was two broken little girls in us that were abandoned by their fathers and turned into fighters who clashed,” Pinkett Smith tells People ahead of the show's October 22 air date.
She added: “You have to treat people with kindness because you don’t know what they’re going through. When she told me her story, I had so much more compassion and it reiterated the necessity to just be gentle and kind because we’re all fucking devastated.”
This marks the second major conflict Pinkett Smith has squashed on her show this year. The actress also brought on Smith's ex-wife, Sheree Fletcher, for her very first episode of Red Table Talk to publicly apologize for dating Smith while he was still married. "I did not understand marriage, I did not understand divorce, I probably should have fell back," Pinkett Smith said.
The women, who put the conflict behind them long ago, had an incredibly honest conversation about motherhood, love, and relationships. "You took the initiative to make things right," Fletcher told Pinkett Smith. "The one thing I will say about you is you always say, 'Ree, I apologize.' You always owned it. And thank you for that."
