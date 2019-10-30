Yandy Finally Got Rid Of An Offensive Costume. So Why Are Some Protesters Still Angry?

Regardless of the reason, Blackhorse wants to be acknowledged. “Maybe they did it out of ignorance — but we want to know that they learned something from all of this,” Blackhorse says. “They’ve angered and offended a lot of Native women, and we’ve tried to tell them for years. We’ve had to expend resources doing that, and that took time, energy, effort, and stress just to get them to hear us. I don’t want it to be all for nothing, and it’s not. But they could make this count by saying something.”