The second rape — also embedded in a flashback — comes later, in episode 4. Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery), the hardened widow whose ranch an injured Roy Goode has stumbled upon for shelter, is dreaming of the flood that killed her first husband shortly after their wedding. As she lies on the ground, barely alive, she is surprised by a group of Native American warriors who promptly rip her yellow dress (sense a pattern?), slicing her chest open in the process, and rape her as other captive women and children stare sullenly. Only the sudden arrival of Bill McNue (Scoot McNair), who shoots the men dead, prevents this from turning into a gang rape. As the men start to flee, Alice grabs a knife and stabs her attacker repeatedly, until McNue takes the knife and soothes her. She's safe now. He leaves her in the care of the Paiute tribe — which we know she eventually marries into — and gives her his jacket, which she still has to this day.