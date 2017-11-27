The sex worker is a stand-by in westerns. Normally, she's an accessory to the protagonists, who are usually men. And what are all those cowboys to do with that raw manly power, besides use it to shoot up the local town? True to form, Godless gives us a sex worker, but she's not an accessory. She's retired, and, financially speaking, she's the most powerful woman in the narrative, which makes sense. In the lawless west (the show takes place in Colorado and New Mexico), there's not much a woman could do to earn her own money. Even Mary Agnes, the widow of the town's late mayor, is at a loss for funds. But Callie is sitting pretty on almost $20,000 (almost half a million in today's dollars). In Godless, the sex worker is just as powerful as J.J. Valentine. It's a sweet script-flip for the genre — Callie might have been a victim of circumstance at some point, but when the show's timeline begins, she's an agent.