Story from Entertainment News

Ben Affleck Visits Jennifer Garner’s House After His Admitted Relapse

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.
Ben Affleck turned to ex-wife Jennifer Garner for support on Sunday morning after he was spotted leaving the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood visibly intoxicated the night before. Back in August 2018, Garner supported Affleck by driving him to rehab, and the actor has been diligent about his sobriety ever since. In a video posted by TMZ, Affleck owned up to his Saturday night relapse, but remained optimistic about the future.
“It happens," he told the outlet outside Garner's house. "It was a slip. But I’m not going to let it derail me."
Advertisement
Garner has been a reliable shoulder to lean on throughout Affleck's ups and downs since their divorce. The couple split in 2015, and two years later the actress told Australia's News that they were still navigating the new family dynamic. (They continue to co-parent their three children: 13-year-old Violet, 10-year-old Seraphina, and 7-year old Samuel.)
"I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through. I haven't been on a date, and I am not interested in dating,” she said. "People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No thank you!'"
Meanwhile, Affleck was last linked to Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, but the two split for good in April. Now, the actor is back in the game — specifically on celebrity dating app Raya, which he playfully poked fun at in his recent Instagram post about sobriety.
Your move, Raya.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series