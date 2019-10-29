Seaglass Nails Are The New Jelly Nails For Fall

For Washick's transitional turquoise seaglass manicure, she used three polishes: She Drives Me Crazy by Deborah Lippmann, combined with Nails Inc clear top coat and finished with OPI's matte topper. She tells us that we'll probably see the look pick up in many different colorways, too. "I love this look in a fun lime green or a deep royal blue," Washick says. "I think it's a fresh take on matte nails that might spark a trend for fall and winter." After seeing how jelly nails took off last year, we're ready to bet on it.