Moody Mermaidcore: A Sea Glass Manicure Is The Perfect Beach-Inspired Trend For Winter

Celebrity nail artist Coca Michelle has already tried her hand at the trend, designing an interpretation of the sea glass nail trend on the square-cut talons of her longstanding client, Megan The Stallion. Michelle has yet to share a close-up look at her handiwork on her personal Instagram account, but Megan gave fans her best hand model energy in a cooking video she shared via Instagram this week. She flashed fingers painted in sea foam blue polish as she wildly articulated her hands, dipped the tips of her nails into a jar to retrieve pickle slices, and beat the living crap out of a bag of flaming hot Cheetos. It was amazing.