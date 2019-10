Chance The Rapper Had The Most Fun Hosting SNL — & Kept Doing This One Thing

Next up was a romantic moment between Chance and Jennifer (Cecily Strong), an unlucky-in-love woman out with friends. When the two met and fell in love at first sight, they both began floating — and knocking over every item within a few feet of distance. Not only was Chance unable to contain the laughter, but Strong broke character, too. Like true professionals, they masked their giggles, incorporating the silliness into the sketch and giving us one of the season’s most bizarre SNL moments yet.