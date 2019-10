SNL’s Elizabeth Warren Wins The Equality Town Hall — But Where Were The Other Women?

The clear favorite of the night was Elizabeth Warren , and not just because Kate McKinnon does a hilarious impersonation of her. She had answers, sick burns, and accessories for her presidential look. When prompted to answer how she would respond to the religious argument that marriage should be between a man and a woman, Warren came ready with her rebuttal. “I’m going to assume it’s a guy asking,” she began. Porter warned us of what’s to come, saying, “Ooh snap, the library is open and Miss Thing is about to get read.” Warren swapped out her glasses for a pair of purple sunglasses and said, “I would say, ‘Sir, tell me your bus stop because I want to know where you get off.’” She ended her time by literally snatching her own wig to a standing ovation. Warren’s actual answer wasn’t too far off . She began her answer to that very question the same way, “Well, I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that,” before adding, “And I’m going to say, then just marry one woman. I’m cool with that.”