When Will Supernatural’s Final Season Hit Netflix?

The Supernatural cult fandom can stop casting protective salt circles, however, because the full show isn’t leaving Netflix for the foreseeable future. As for the Winchester brothers, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have full plates ahead of them. Padalecki is staying home at the CW; he will be executive producing and starring in the new reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger , as Cordell Walker, a ranger who happens to be from Texas. Meanwhile, Ackles is taking his talents to the stage: he’s releasing his first album, Radio Company Vol. 1, with former roommate Steve Carlson . The record will be released on November 8.