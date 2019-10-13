Paul also said that the dynamic between Walter and Jesse is the defining component of the series. “That is Breaking Bad, Walt and Jesse,” he said. “[The show] really followed Walt's journey, his evolution into Heisenberg, and Jesse along the way, and so it was really important to have him on board, of course, and especially in that time, which is so nice because that was before the true utter chaos happened.” El Camino, by comparison, is Jesse’s evolution, consequences and all.