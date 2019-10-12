How To Cook Up Your Own Breaking Bad Halloween Costume — & Not Get Arrested

Breaking Bad isn’t just one of the best TV shows of all time, it was a cultural phenomenon that helped usher in the golden age of television. And that’s because the characters on Breaking Bad — Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, Jane Margolis, and the whole crew — were so complex and well-written, they felt like real people...who just happened to be involved in a money laundering, murderous meth operation. Can’t forget about that detail.
But it’s those details that helped the Breaking Bad characters come to life. This Halloween, Breaking Bad costumes will see a new spark, thanks to the release of Netflix’s Breaking Bad sequel, El Camino. If you’re looking to cook up your own Breaking Bad costume, we have paid attention to those little things that make the characters so iconic. With the right makeup, anyone can pull off Jesse’s stubble. And accessories such as Walter’s hat and Jesse’s oversized hoodies works for every gender expression. Just be sure to watch your back when getting into RVs, always wear your gas mask, and don’t lose the ricin-laced pack of cigarettes.