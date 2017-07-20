According to TV Guide, Padalecki and Ackles said that way back during the filming of season 1 — that was back in 2005 — they'd sneak kegs into their trailers and party it up. It's all very evocative of Dean Winchester, right? But the two explained that as they got older (and, presumably, wiser), those kegs turned into half-kegs, which turned into pints, and then, eventually, no kegs at all. While Dean may be able to function on beer and pie alone, it seems that his real-life counterpart needs a bit more.