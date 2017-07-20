The boys of Supernatural have basically grown up together. With the show entering its 13th season this fall, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have gone through a network change, marriages and children, and have maintained a legion of loyal fans the entire time. During an appearance on Conan, however, the two got nostalgic.
Just a few days before their Comic-Con appearance, the two hunters reminisced about the early days of Snatch and, of course, talked about how they used to party it up in their trailers.
According to TV Guide, Padalecki and Ackles said that way back during the filming of season 1 — that was back in 2005 — they'd sneak kegs into their trailers and party it up. It's all very evocative of Dean Winchester, right? But the two explained that as they got older (and, presumably, wiser), those kegs turned into half-kegs, which turned into pints, and then, eventually, no kegs at all. While Dean may be able to function on beer and pie alone, it seems that his real-life counterpart needs a bit more.
Not willing to let tradition die, Ackles told Conan tO'Brien that he had a surprise for his co-star, since it happened to be Padalecki's birthday. It was a blast from the past when O'Brien wheeled out a keg — from Ackles' own craft brewing company, Family Business Beer Co., of course — and Padalecki suggested that they revisit the good ol' keg stand.
Jared Padalecki doing a keg stand on #Conan is the best thing to happen all day ?? #supernatural #sdcc2017 #conancon pic.twitter.com/pkG0Psd5nN— Harmony Reilly (@ayeharmony) July 20, 2017
Both Winchester bros seemed very keen on the whole thing and got right back into what seemed to be a well-practiced routine. With Padalecki feet-up in the air, the crowd erupted in support and the guys proved that they're as adept at giving fans what they want as they are at shooting shape shifters and ghouls.
