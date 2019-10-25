As 2019 is (finally) coming to a close, one holiday stands to remind us of all this year’s most shocking and hilarious headlines: Halloween.
But through the spooky muck of impeachment scandals and election clap backs this year also conjured some iconic, costume-worthy looks. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who recently emerged as one of the Democratic frontrunner candidates, teased us every week with a new primary-colored power blazer; Nancy Pelosi, who took control of Trump’s impeachment inquiry in a televised announcement that had the whole country on edge, cinched her look with bold statement necklaces; and finally, let’s not forget the infamously anonymous whistleblower, who quite literally blew the lid off this whole year.
Heading into the scariest of holidays after a year of plentiful political WTFs, we’ve rounded up the best costume ideas for all your parties.