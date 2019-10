If you're tryna catch a ride on the Halloweentown Express this holiday season, you're in luck — this masterpiece of a film is streaming all across the internet! You can watch it for free on various cable platforms, such as Xfinity , or streaming services with TV add-ons, such as YouTubeTV , as long as they have access to Disney. If you're a subscription-only kinda Halloweentown fan, you'll, unfortunately, have to shell out that $3.99 to rent it on Amazon Prime or $5.99 to buy it on iTunes YouTube , or GooglePlay (you might as well buy it...) as Disney's new streaming service doesn't come out until November 12. If you have DisneyNow either through your cable subscription or direct purchase, you can try to watch it there, but the link was broken for me when I tried and I don't want to spread fake Halloweentown news!