All The Hollywood Icon Essentials For A Judy Garland Costume

Judy Garland is one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars, and one of its most immediately recognizable. For Halloween, Judy Garland costumes usually reference Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, but she has been in lots of other films, such as A Star is Born, Judgment at Nuremberg, and, in her later years, she became a live vocal sensation in her own right. Garland sang for rave audiences in London, Las Vegas, and Carnegie Hall in New York City.
This Halloween, shake up the usual Dorothy costume with a look from Garland’s golden age. It’s a side of Garland that a new generation will get to experience, in all her fascinating and painful glory, in the new film Judy. Renée Zellweger stars as Garland in 1969, the year of her death. If you’re looking to score Garland’s later looks, here are some costume pieces to capture her iconic essence.
