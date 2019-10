How Does Judy Deal With Judy Garland’s Tragic Death?

So, when she shows up at the theater to support her alternate act replacing her for the final show, it’s almost as if she’s made her peace with her fate. In a rare moment of sober clarity, Judy asks if she can just perform one last number onstage. It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for — Goold shrewdly omits Garland’s most famous and poignant musical number until now, when it will have the most impact. But her rendition of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” isn’t the sweeping, triumphant moment that sends you soaring. In fact, Judy’s barely able to croak out the first few bars, so overcome is she with emotion. For a brief, awkward moment, it seems like this will be her final legacy: a has-been too broken to deliver her most beloved hit. Instead, the audience picks up the reins, shouldering her burden, and sings it to her. It’s the most powerful moment in the film, and one that carries all the emotion of a farewell tour. It’s our way of saying goodbye to an icon who suffered too much, too young . And she knows it. “You won’t forget me will you?” Judy asks tearfully. “Promise you won’t.”